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    Kazakhstan to see warmer weather in coming days

    00:45, 14 March 2026

    Kazhydromet has released the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for March 14–16, 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to see warmer weather in coming days
    Photo credit: Pixabay.com

    According to meteorologists, a vast anticyclone will bring warm and dry weather to most of Kazakhstan, while the north and east may see precipitation (rain and snow), icy conditions and stronger winds with snowstorms due to passing atmospheric fronts. Fog is also expected across the country.

    Daytime temperatures will reach +3°C to +15°C in the west and south, while in the north, east and central regions they are expected to range from –2°C to +5°C.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the weather forecast for March 12.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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