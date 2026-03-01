EN
    Winter lingers in Kazakhstan as temperatures set to rise

    00:14, 12 March 2026

    A cold anticyclone gripping northern regions is set to break, bringing a gradual warming trend across Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet National Weather Service.

    Icicles
    Photo credit: Agibay Aldabergenov/ Qazinform

    Despite the arrival of spring on the calendar, winter is proving persistent.

    Residents in the northern and eastern regions have felt the frost most acutely, where a cold anticyclone following recent snowfall and blizzards has triggered a sharp drop in temperatures.

    However, the seasonal shift is finally gaining momentum. Starting March 12, a gradual warming trend is expected to sweep across Kazakhstan.

    While northern regions are bracing for temperatures to climb just above freezing, the south is projected to see a more substantial spring-like rise, with thermometers reaching +5°C to +10°C (41°F to 50°F) by March 14.

