Winter lingers in Kazakhstan as temperatures set to rise

Despite the arrival of spring on the calendar, winter is proving persistent.

Residents in the northern and eastern regions have felt the frost most acutely, where a cold anticyclone following recent snowfall and blizzards has triggered a sharp drop in temperatures.

However, the seasonal shift is finally gaining momentum. Starting March 12, a gradual warming trend is expected to sweep across Kazakhstan.

While northern regions are bracing for temperatures to climb just above freezing, the south is projected to see a more substantial spring-like rise, with thermometers reaching +5°C to +10°C (41°F to 50°F) by March 14.