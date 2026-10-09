Kazakhstan to see rain, snow, and strong winds Friday
07:25, 9 October 2026
A northwest cyclone and associated fronts will keep the weather unstable, with rain forecast across northern, eastern, and central Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rain and snow are expected in the east, according to Kazhydromet National Weather Agency.
Patchy fog and strong winds are forecast nationwide.
High fire danger is predicted in the Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhetisu, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Ulytau regions.
Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that rain and wet snow were forecast across Kazakhstan this week.