Kazakhstan to brace for wet snow and ice-slick
10:12, 7 October 2026
Unsteady weather is expected to bring rain and wet snow to Kazakhstan over the next three days, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.
Wet snow and rain will batter the country’s northwest, north and east, while the west and south are set to enjoy weather without precipitations. High wind and fog are expected throughout Kazakhstan.
Air temperatures are forecast to rise to 22-27 degrees Celsius in the west, 10-27 degrees in the northwest, north and central part. Daytime temperatures are reported to drop to 2-7 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast.