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    Kazakhstan to brace for wet snow and ice-slick

    10:12, 7 October 2026

    Unsteady weather is expected to bring rain and wet snow to Kazakhstan over the next three days, Qazinform News Agency cites Kazhydromet.

    Kazakhstan to brace for wet snow and ice-slick
    Photo credit: pexels.com

    Wet snow and rain will batter the country’s northwest, north and east, while the west and south are set to enjoy weather without precipitations. High wind and fog are expected throughout Kazakhstan.

    Air temperatures are forecast to rise to 22-27 degrees Celsius in the west, 10-27 degrees in the northwest, north and central part. Daytime temperatures are reported to drop to 2-7 degrees Celsius in the south and southeast.

    Weather Weather in Kazakhstan Snow Rains
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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