Kazakhstan to brace for cooler weather in coming days

Over the coming days, several atmospheric systems will influence the weather across Kazakhstan. Initially, a northern cyclone will move from west to east across the country, bringing rain and thunderstorms, stronger winds and, in some areas, possible hail.

By August 15, an anticyclone will begin moving in behind the cyclone. It is expected to bring an end to precipitation and lower temperatures in western regions of Kazakhstan.

Southern Kazakhstan, however, will continue to experience hot and mostly dry weather. Southerly air flows are expected to maintain predominantly clear conditions, with daytime temperatures reaching 37-42C.