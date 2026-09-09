Kazakhstan to see rain and thunderstorms over next 3 days

A northwestern cyclone and associated atmospheric fronts will influence weather conditions across most of the country over the coming days, bringing rain, thunderstorms in some areas and stronger winds, followed by a gradual decline in temperatures.

In southeastern Kazakhstan, rain is expected on September 12, while warm weather will persist in the region.

Meanwhile, precipitation in western parts of the country will gradually ease after the cyclone passes, with weather conditions expected to become more stable.

Temperatures in the north and northwest are forecast to fall to 13-23 degrees Celsius, while central regions will see temperatures ranging between 15 and 25 degrees Celsius. In the west, temperatures are expected to gradually rise, reaching 20-28 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would brace for unstable weather, rain and thunderstorms on September 9.