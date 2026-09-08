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    Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather, rain and thunderstorms on Sep 9

    22:48, 8 September 2026

    With the passage of atmospheric fronts, most regions of Kazakhstan will experience unstable weather conditions, rain and thunderstorms, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Kazhydromet.

    Weather, rain
    Photo credit: Kazhydromet

    Heavy rainfall is forecast in western areas, while southeastern and southwestern regions will remain mostly dry. Hail and squalls are expected in the west and north, and dust storms are predicted for the north and south.

    Strong winds are forecast countrywide, and fog will spread across northwestern and northern regions at night and in the morning.

    Authorities warn of high fire danger in parts of Zhetisu, Abai, kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions.

    An extreme high fire hazard is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Ulytau regions, parts of Zhetisu, Kostanay, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau regions.

    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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