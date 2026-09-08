Kazakhstan to brace for unstable weather, rain and thunderstorms on Sep 9

Heavy rainfall is forecast in western areas, while southeastern and southwestern regions will remain mostly dry. Hail and squalls are expected in the west and north, and dust storms are predicted for the north and south.

Strong winds are forecast countrywide, and fog will spread across northwestern and northern regions at night and in the morning.

Authorities warn of high fire danger in parts of Zhetisu, Abai, kostanay, Aktobe, Karaganda, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan regions.

An extreme high fire hazard is forecast in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Ulytau regions, parts of Zhetisu, Kostanay, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau regions.