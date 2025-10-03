Kazakhstan to brace for rain, snow and ground frosts

Ground frosts are set to form in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan regions tonight while the high fire threat remains in effect in Atyrau, Ulytau regions.

East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola regions are expected to brace for rain and snow, fog and ice-slick.

Fog is forecast to blanket Zhanbyl, Kostanay, Mangistau, Zhetysu, Almaty regions.

As written before, mercury to plunge as low as -9 degrees Celsius in northwest of Kazakhstan.