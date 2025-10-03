EN
    Kazakhstan to brace for rain, snow and ground frosts

    07:10, 3 October 2025

    Rain, snow and ground frosts are expected today to grip 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Ground frosts are set to form in Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Turkistan regions tonight while the high fire threat remains in effect in Atyrau, Ulytau regions.

    East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola regions are expected to brace for rain and snow, fog and ice-slick.

    Fog is forecast to blanket Zhanbyl, Kostanay, Mangistau, Zhetysu, Almaty regions.

    As written before, mercury to plunge as low as -9 degrees Celsius in northwest of Kazakhstan.

    Weather in Kazakhstan rains snow Kazhydromet
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
