Kazakhstan to see harsh winter weather on Sunday
07:47, 29 November 2026
A northwestern cyclone and its associated weather fronts will bring unstable weather across Kazakhstan on Sunday, Nov. 29, Qazinform News Agency cited the national weather service Kazhydromet.
Snow and snowstorms are forecast for the northern half of the country. Meanwhile, the south will see rain and snow.
Patchy fog, black ice, and strong winds are expected nationwide.
As written earlier, winter's grip is tightening in Kazakhstan.