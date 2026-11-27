Atmospheric fronts will determine weather patterns over the coming days, bringing precipitation in the form of rain and snow, as well as blizzards in some areas.

Heavy snowfall is forecast in eastern Kazakhstan on November 30, while mountainous areas in the southeast are set to brace for heavy precipitation, including rain and snow.

Temperatures will gradually drop across the country. By the night of November 30, temperatures are expected to fall to around minus 5 and to minus 12 degrees Celsius in western regions, minus 10 to minus18 degrees in the northwest, north and central parts of the country, and minus 7 to minus 12 degrees in the east.

In mountainous areas, temperatures could drop to minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Celsius. No significant changes in temperatures are expected in the rest of the country.