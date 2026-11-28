At the Astana Hub, the Qurultay (Parliament) Committee on Socio-Cultural Development held an off-site session titled "Assistive Technologies for Independent Living for People with Disabilities: From Domestic Prototypes to Manufacturing — Prosthetics, Orthotics, Rehabilitation, and Professional Training."

Lawmakers, government officials, startup founders, representatives of ITM Lab, medical rehabilitation centers, research organizations, new technology developers, and business leaders attended the meeting.

Lawmaker Zakhira Begaliyeva chaired the session and delivered the keynote report, followed by briefings from state officials and industry experts.

"Today's meeting aims to introduce domestic assistive technologies into production and create conditions for persons with disabilities to live independently. As of Oct. 1, 2026, more than 762,400 people with disabilities were registered in the country. The plan to provide rehabilitation equipment has been fulfilled by 80.6%, and prosthetic and orthopedic care by 66.1%. In this regard, it was proposed to improve legislation, draft a unified roadmap for testing developments and introducing them into production, and bolster ties between science and manufacturing. The need to involve persons with disabilities in testing and to create a platform to coordinate efforts in this area was also highlighted," the MP said.

Photo credit: T. Tanybayev

During the visit, lawmakers and guests toured a showcase of 14 projects developed by local startups and manufacturers. Highlights included InclusiveTalk, a real-time captioning platform for students with hearing impairments, and Auspex, a smart cane attachment that helps people with visual impairments detect obstacles.

Other featured technologies included the Tenzo and Orken exoskeletons for limb rehabilitation for stroke survivors and people with cerebral palsy, the Fenix Recovery standing frame trainer, neuro-gaming rehabilitation systems MoveUp, NerVR, Orchid, and Samga, Unlimited protective wristband, xTralist non-invasive glucose monitor, ReHub remote monitoring system, and Ottobock prostheses.

Begaliyeva said the entire lifecycle from research and manufacturing to clinical rollout and maintenance must be organized systematically.

To that end, participants reviewed proposals across three priority areas: updating legal regulations, drafting a unified roadmap to launch production of local prototypes, and strengthening ties between research and industry. In particular, the discussions covered amending current laws, streamlining approval and testing procedures for domestic technologies, and expanding collaboration among research institutes, producers, and end users.

Following the session, the committee adopted recommendations for government agencies to draft legislative amendments and prepare an interagency roadmap.

As previously reported, Kazakh scientists developed a smart bionic arm controlled by muscle signals.