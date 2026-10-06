Kazakhstan to roll out digital twins at 60% of major enterprises by 2028

According to the minister, the Digital Qazaqstan strategy sets specific digitalization targets across the geology, industry, and construction sectors.

In industry, the goal is to increase labor productivity by 7% annually, expand the use of robotics, and establish at least five domestic integrators and three centers of excellence. Meanwhile, the construction sector aims to gradually introduce Building Information Modeling (BIM) across all new technically complex projects.

Nagaspayev said digital twin technology is becoming an important tool for improving labor productivity, one of the key priorities of industrial digitalization.

The technology is already being deployed at processing plants, where sensors and machine vision systems help address declining levels of valuable components in ore. At KAZ Minerals, the use of digital twins has increased copper recovery by 2% and boosted overall plant productivity by 7%.

The geological sector has also reached a major milestone in its digital transformation, with geological data now digitized and made publicly available.

Government services have been consolidated on a single subsoil use portal, while the shift to online auctions and wider access to geological information have helped increase auction revenues sevenfold.

The next step will be to use artificial intelligence to analyze geological data and identify promising areas for exploration, while private investment in geological exploration is expected to increase by 30% by 2028.

Earlier at the Government's meeting, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said that scaling up digital twin technology could generate nearly 3 million tons of additional oil production in Kazakhstan.