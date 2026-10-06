Kazakhstan eyes nearly 3 mln tons in additional oil output through digital twins

As part of the Digital Qazaqstan strategy, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy is advancing the digitalization of the country’s fuel and energy sector, with digital twin technology playing a key role in this effort.

KazMunayGas is already testing the technology through a pilot project at an Embamunaigas field. The digital twin combines data on reservoirs, wells, and production infrastructure, allowing for a more comprehensive view of field operations. According to Akkenzhenov, scaling up the project could generate up to 2.9 million tons of additional oil production.

Similar technology is also being developed for Astana’s energy infrastructure in cooperation with the city akimat (administration). The use of digital twins is expected to reduce fuel consumption by 2.5%.

Akkenzhenov added that Kazakhstan plans to approve a registry of priority AI solutions, target architectures for digital twins, and a cyber-physical security architecture by the end of the year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and Mongolia had expanded cooperation in energy, agriculture, and mining.