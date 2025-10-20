Kazakhstan to roll out AI-based system to monitor public spaces

We believe that to ensure peace, justice and efficient functioning of institutions, modern technologies need to be used, especially artificial intelligence, which helps enhance legal services, improve the efficiency of law enforcement agencies, and safeguard the rights of citizens, said Madiyev at the 11th meeting of the Parliamentary Commission for Monitoring the Implementation of Kazakhstan’s National Goals and Objectives in Sustainable Development.

According to him, the Ministry together with law enforcement agencies is carrying out large-scale work in this direction. Solutions such as an AI legal assistant, providing quick and accurate answers to citizens’ legal questions, making access to legal information easier, are under implementation.

The minister revealed plans to implement the National Video Monitoring System soon, which will offer round-the-clock monitoring of public spaces using artificial intelligence.

The system automatically recognizes faces, License plates, as well as detects suspicious situations (fights, crowds, abandoned objects), which significantly enhances public safety and improves the responsiveness of law enforcement agencies, added Madiyev.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan is developing new AI projects in education and sport.