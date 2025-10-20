Kazakhstan developing new AI projects in education and sport

The talks focused on projects in light of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s address to the nation “Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation.”

Representatives of the domestic company Paradigm Shift (CodiPlay) spoke about the implementation of new projects.

Among the projects are AI Kitap - a digital textbook covering school subjects, designed to personalize learning materials according to each student’s level, analyze progress, and identify knowledge gaps. A working version has been developed, and integration of AI Kitap with the mobile app Aitu is currently underway.

OlympIQ - a technological platform for the development of sports. The system uses artificial intelligence to process analytical, operational, medical, and organizational data. A roadmap has been created, and the first prototype versions have been prepared.

Prime Minister Bektenov was informed that a list of schools and sports federations has been defined to pilot AI Kitap and OlympIQ projects.

AI technology development is a key task of the Government, said Bektenov, stressing that the country will provide a comprehensive support for domestic developers.

The company’s initiatives aimed at developing technologies to optimize production processes, enhance efficiency in the energy and transport sectors, reduce operational costs, and manage risks were reviewed. The products include intelligent systems for data analysis, forecasting, and automation, which are being implemented in key sectors.

Following the meeting, the authorized government agencies were instructed to review the proposals presented by IT specialists.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is to integrate all public services into eGov and Aitu apps.