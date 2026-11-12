Kazakhstan to restore over 2,000 km of canals under North Aral Sea project

The first phase will cover 131 projects to be carried out between 2027 and 2030 as part of the nationwide infrastructure development initiative outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address.

Deputy Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Zhandos Salimov outlined the plans during a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

He said the project would involve both the restoration of hydraulic structures and a major upgrade of irrigation infrastructure.

“The ministry is preparing to launch the North Aral Sea and Irrigation Systems Modernization project in Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions. The first phase will include 131 projects. The initiative has already been approved by the Government's Coordination Council, with implementation planned for 2027–2030,” Salimov said.

The project aims to improve environmental conditions in the Aral Sea region by increasing and stabilizing water levels in the North Aral Sea.

The first phase will involve reconstructing the Kokaral Dam, restoring 2,200 kilometers of canals and automating 1,400 kilometers of irrigation systems.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had presented its experience in restoring ecosystems in the Aral Sea region at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.