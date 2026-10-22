Kazakhstan to release limited-edition silver coin with carnelian

The coin will be available for purchase through the National Bank's official online store starting October 27, 2026.

The name AQYQ comes from the Kazakh word aqyq, which refers to semiprecious stones belonging to the chalcedony group, traditionally used in jewelry and decorative items.

Inspired by traditional Kazakh jewelry-making, the coin features intricate granulation, ornamental patterns on the reverse, and a carnelian inlay. A small hole at the top allows it to be worn as a pendant on a chain or cord.

The coin is made of 925 sterling silver with a carnelian insert and weighs 20 grams, with a diameter of 33 mm. It has an antique silver finish, a face value of 1,000 tenge, and a limited mintage of 5,000 pieces.

Produced at the Kazakhstan Mint, the collectible coin is legal tender throughout the country and can be used for payments at its face value. It can also be deposited into bank accounts, transferred, exchanged or used for other banking transactions at banks across Kazakhstan.

Previously, the National Bank of Kazakhstan issued collector coins for the FIFA World Cup 2026.