Kazakhstan spells out new powers of Government, Qurultay, and Khalyk Kenesi in draft Constitution

Speaking at the 6th meeting of the Constitutional Commission on Friday, Nurmukhanov said provisions on the unicameral parliament were added to the fourth section Qurultay, where the powers of the legislative body were laid down. Almost all articiles relating to meetings of the Qurultay and structuring its activities were updated, he added.

The range of entities with the right of legislative initiative has been defined. A list of the most important social relations regulated by the adoption of laws by the Qurultay has been presented. Procedures for the consideration and adoption of draft laws have been established, said Nurmukhanov.

Meanwhile, issues related to the role of the Chair of the Qurultay have been covered in a separate article.

The next fifth section is focused on the Government.

Due to the transition to the unicameral Qurultay, the provisions of a number of articles have been specified, including the responsibility and accountability of the Government and its members before the Qurultay, no-confidence motion, introduction of draft laws to the Qurultay, as well as republican budget and reports on its execution, said Nurmukhanov.

The sixth section consists of two articles and regulates issues concerning the Qazaqstan Khalyk Kenesi (People’s Council). The speaker reminded that the Qazaqstan Khalyk Kenesi will be the highest consultative body, which will include the country’s citizens.

The name of the Qazaqstan Khalyk Kenesi has been fixed in the Kazakh language in both texts, said Nurmukhanov. The powers of the Qazaqstan Khalyk Kenesi to submit draft laws to the Qurultay, initiative to hold a nationwide referendum, and other core functions have been established as well.

