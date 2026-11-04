Kazakhstan to release at least 10 tigers into wild by 2033

According to the minister, Kazakhstan aims to increase its tiger population to around 50 animals, allowing them to reproduce naturally in the wild without human intervention.

Kuantyrov said the reintroduction program will be carried out in several stages, starting with the release of tigers into the wild and followed by efforts to create suitable conditions for natural breeding.

"We plan to release at least 10 tigers into the wild by 2033, although this number may change depending on the progress of the program. Our ultimate goal is to establish a population of around 50 tigers, which would allow them to reproduce naturally without human intervention," the minister said.

Kuantyrov also said Kazakhstan plans to continue working with Russian partners on the tiger reintroduction program. Several tigers previously brought into the country are already being housed in special enclosures.

"We already have tigers brought in from zoos, but they will not be released into the wild. Instead, they will be used for breeding in Kazakhstan, with their offspring eventually prepared for release into their natural habitat," he explained.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to introduce a tiger alert system for residents.