Kazakhstan to reduce special tax regimes

One of the most debated issues of the draft Code is special tax regimes. The number of special tax regimes will be reduced from the current seven to three, he told the Majiis session.

In particular, a new privileged regime will be applied for self-employed workers, a special tax regime on the basis of simplified declaration, and a special tax regime for farms households.

As earlier reported, the Kazakh Government suggested reducing the VAT accounting threshold to 40 mln tenge.