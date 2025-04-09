Kazakh Government suggests reducing VAT accounting threshold to 40 mln tenge
10:41, 9 April 2025
The Kazakh Government suggested setting the value-added tax (VAT) accounting threshold at 40 million tenge. The VAT rate will make 16%, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin told the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said the threshold at 40 million tenge is the fruit of compromise of the deputies and the Government.
Earlier, the Government offered to reduce the VAT payment threshold from 80 million to 15 million tenge.