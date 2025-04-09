EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh Government suggests reducing VAT accounting threshold to 40 mln tenge

    10:41, 9 April 2025

    The Kazakh Government suggested setting the value-added tax (VAT) accounting threshold at 40 million tenge. The VAT rate will make 16%, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin told the Majilis, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh Government
    Photo credit: Kazakh Government

    He said the threshold at 40 million tenge is the fruit of compromise of the deputies and the Government.

    Earlier, the Government offered to reduce the VAT payment threshold from 80 million to 15 million tenge.

    VAT Taxes Government of Kazakhstan Economy Majilis Parliament
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All