Kazakhstan to reconstruct 1,900 km of water supply networks

According to Minister of Industry and Construction, Yerssayin Nagaspayev, water supply and sewerage remain among the most problematic areas of public utilities, with high wear of engineering networks, frequent accidents, insufficient capacity and outdated technologies affecting service quality.

“Currently, 105 projects worth 330 billion tenge have been placed on the National Project’s electronic platform. Work is underway on 20 projects, 58 are ready for implementation, tariffs are being finalized for two, and 25 are under review. 516 projects worth 209 billion tenge are financed through general transfers. As a result, about 1,900 kilometers of water supply and sewerage networks will be reconstructed, reducing their wear level to 43%,” Nagaspayev said.

As it was previously reported, Kazakhstan's Government is discussing the issues of energy and utilities sectors modernization at its weekly meeting today.