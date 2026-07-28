Government to discuss energy, utilities sectors modernization at weekly meeting

Chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the meeting will focus on the progress of implementation of the National Project “Modernization of Energy and Utilities Sectors.”

The meeting will be broadcast live on official internet resources.

Recall that the National Project “Modernization of Energy and Utilities Sectors” was approved in December 2025.

Scheduled for the period 2025-2029, the project is aimed at modernizing existing infrastructure in line with contemporary standards and the growing needs of the economy and population.

The project’s objective is to modernize the engineering networks and to ensure maximum involvement of local commodity producers.