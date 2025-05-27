Kazakhstan to rebuild 8,000 km of water supply and disposal networks

Addressing the Government session, Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Yerssaiyn Nagaspayev said the project will help gradually reduce the wear out of utility systems, ensure smooth operation of water supply and disposal networks, raise the quality of services provided, and reduce the breakdown rate in housing maintenance and utilities.

He said the Ministry drafted the preparation works plan. The local executive bodies will have to complete preparations at 10,876 educational facilities by September 1, and 5,644 healthcare facilities and 51,376 houses in central, northern and eastern regions of Kazakhstan by September 15, and by October 15 in the rest of the regions.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will allocate over 75 billion tenge for heating network maintenance in 2025.