Kazakhstan to allocate over 75 billion tenge in heating network maintenance in 2025

He said that this year’s plans include repairs at power plants on 10 power units, 63 boilers, and 39 turbines.

At present, repairs are in progress on four power units, 19 boilers, and 10 turbines, while work has already been completed on one power unit, two boilers, and one turbine.

Regarding the electrical grid, 900 km of power lines and 36 substations have been repaired. Renovation and reconstruction work on 44 boilers is planned at 66 boiler houses in centralized heating zones.

“We expect to spend 373 billion tenge on the repair of energy facilities, which is 14% more than last year. In advance of the season, 25.4 billion tenge was allocated from the Government Reserve based on submitted requests,” said the Vice Minister.

In 2025, a total of 89.7 billion tenge is earmarked for the capital repair and reconstruction of 323 km of heating networks. This includes 75.7 billion tenge from the state budget and 14 billion from enterprise tariff allocations.

