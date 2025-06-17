Kazakhstan to ramp up cargo transportations along Middle Corridor to 10mln tons

“Central Asia is a key region of dryland farming in the world. To date, the region’s countries actively promote and diversify the export of organic agricultural products to the Chinese market. Camel milk from Kazakhstan, cherry from Uzbekistan, dried fruits from Tajikistan, honey from Kyrgyzstan, cotton from Turkmenistan are delivered to the Chinese market and are highly estimated by consumers,” Zhumangarin said.

Another important area for cooperation, according to Zhumangarin, is development of transport infrastructure and international corridors. More than 80% of land shipments from China to Europe are carried out through the territory of Kazakhstan.

“We are keen on further deepening of interaction as part of China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. This megaproject and the Middle Corridor open additional opportunities for unlocking the potential of the North-South and East-West corridors,” he highlighted.

In 2024, the volume of cargo transportations along the Middle Corridor surged by 4.5 million tons.

“By 2030, we plan to ramp up the volume of cargo transportations to 10 million tons,” he added.

At the conclusion, he invited Chinese partners to jointly implement infrastructure projects in the region.

Earlier it was reported over 35 memoranda worth over 17 billion US dollars will be signed at the second meeting of the China-Central Asia Business Council ongoing in Astana.