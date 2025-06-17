Central Asia and China set to sign 35 agreements up to USD 17 bln in Kazakh capital

He said the agreements cover the key spheres ranging from the green energy and infrastructure to logistics, trade and development of new hubs.

The China-Central Asia Business Council was initiated in 2023 in Xi’an and was backed by the leaders of Central Asian countries and China. Its first meeting was held there.

Karimsakov noted it is symbolic that the second meeting is taking place in Astana on the eve of the II Central Asia-China Summit and proves growing interest in economic cooperation.

Over 1,000 participants from Central Asia and China, are attending the event. The program of the second meeting includes the plenary session of the Business Council, multiple panel sessions and business talks.

As stated previously, 24 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed following the talks between Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping on Monday evening in Astana.