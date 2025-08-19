Kazakhstan to raise transit shipments to 67mln tons by 2029 end

“Five international railway routes run through the territory of Kazakhstan. The volume of transit has doubled in the past 10 years to reach 27.4 million tons. We expect that transit volume will reach 33 million tons this year and 54 million tons next year,” the Minister said.

In his words, the country plans to raise transit shipments to 67 million tons by 2029

“International experts – KPMG and PwC – forecast that by 2035, international transit shipments will reach 100 million tons or 4.4 trillion tenge. Our goal for the future is to achieve this indicator ahead of schedule,” Sauranbayev added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan plans draft Intergovernmental Agreement on TITR Development in the nearest time.