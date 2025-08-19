Kazakhstan to draft Intergovernmental Agreement on TITR Development

“In fact we offer the entire world a transit product which includes three components: delivery time, tariff and service. Delivery period along the TITR has been reduced from 53 to 17 days. Tariffs have remained stable in the past three years,” the Minister said.

According to him, digital technologies are being introduced to improve service quality. The declaration processing time has been reduced from 8 hours to 30 minutes, while train operation is monitored online.

Earlier it was reported that Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan debated developmemnt of Middle Corridor, digitalization of logistics routes.