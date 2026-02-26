Kazakhstan to raise share of processed farm products to 70%

Food production volumes totaled 3.9 trillion tenge, which is 8.1% more compared to the previous year. Exports of processed products rose by 35.3% reaching 3.6 billion US dollars.

The figures were announced at an extended meeting of the Ministry of Agriculture on the results of the country’s agro-industrial sector development in 2025 and priorities for 2026.

Those attending the meeting were the representatives of the President’s Executive Office, Government, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, vice ministers, business and NGO leaders, regional deputy governors, and territorial divisions of the ministry.

Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov emphasized that the strategic goal set by the Head of State is to raise the share of processed agricultural products to 70%.

“In 2025, the share of processed products – meat, milk, oilseeds, cord, rice, and buckwheat - reached 64%. In 2026, the target is 70%. Food production amounted to 3.9 trillion tenge, up 8.1%. Exports grew by 35.3% and made 3.6 billion US dollars,” he reported.

Deputy Minister Yermek Kenzhekhanuly outlined plans for the next three years: 13 projects in oilseed processing, six grain deep-processing projects with a capacity of 5.8 million tons, 11 projects in livestock breeding, and 12 dairy projects expanding capacity by 165,000 tons.

To boost the sector, state support measures have been expanded, including preferential loans at 2.5% for fixed assets and 5% for working capital. In 2025, 96.4 billion tenge was spent on working capital,, with funding provided to about 180 enterprises.

Total investment in fixed assets of the agro-industrial sector reached 1.643 trillion tenge in 2025, a 146% increase. In 2026, 141 investment projects worth 1.2 trillion tenge are planned to be implemented. Ten agreements with international companies have already been signed, with another ten expected this year.

Summing up the meeting, Minister Saparov stressed that raising the share of processing to 70% is not just a quantitative target but a strategic task to switch to a sustainable development model, increase profitability of agriculture, and expand Kazakhstan’s export potential.

“Investments and processing are key directions that determine the competitiveness of our agro-industrial complex. Work in each of these areas will remain under constant supervision,” he noted.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Government had approved the Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030.