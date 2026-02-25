Kazakh Government approves Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026-2030

The plan aims at boosting meat and milk production, increasing livestock head and expanding export potential, reducing import dependence on separate products, raising animals’ productivity, and fully supplying the domestic market.

At the same time, the plan includes measures to strengthen the sector’s export potential.

Among the key challenges to be addressed are labor shortage and the low attractiveness of livestock farming for workers. In particular, there are plans to improve social conditions for shepherds and herders, as well as to introduce specialized training programs and dual education based on farms.

Special attention is being given to the development of science. Research should be carried out based on the needs of production, jointly with enterprises, and implemented in practice.

Expected results:

An increase in cattle numbers from 7.9 million to 12 million head, small ruminants (sheep and goats) from 20.2 million to 28 million head, and horses from 4.8 million to 7.0 million head.

Rise in production of meat from 1.2 million to 1.8 million tons.

Rise in milk production by agricultural enterprises from 1.4 million to 2.1 million tons.

Rise in meat exports from 82,000 to 165,000 tons.

The Resolution No 51 was adopted on January 29, 2026, and entered into force on the day of its signing.

The Ministry of Agriculture was assigned to control the plan’s implementation.

