President Tokayev inks law to discourage violence against health workers

As a reminder, the amendments to the Criminal Code introduce a new Article 380-3, which establishes criminal liability for the use of violence or threats of violence against health workers and ambulance crew drivers.

Under the new provisions, threatening violence against health workers and ambulance drivers is punishable by a fine ranging from 200 to 500 monthly calculation indices, or corrective labor in the same amount, or community service of up to 300 hours, or restriction or deprivation of liberty for up to two years. If aggravating circumstances are present, the penalty increases to restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of two to three years.

The use of violence that is not dangerous to life and/or health carries penalties including a fine of 500 to 1,000 monthly calculation indices, or corrective labor in the same amount, or community service of up to 600 hours, or restriction or deprivation of liberty for a term of two to three years. If committed under aggravating circumstances, the punishment is tightened to restriction or deprivation of liberty for three to seven years.

The use of violence dangerous to life and health will be punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to ten years. In the presence of aggravating circumstances, the sentence increases to seven to twelve years of imprisonment.

