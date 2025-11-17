Kazakhstan advances cancer treatment with proton therapy

The key advantage of proton therapy, one of the most advanced methods of radiation treatment, lies in its minimal impact on healthy tissues. According to Alua Kanatkyzy, senior medical physicist at the National Scientific Oncology Center, the technology makes it possible to reduce radiation exposure to healthy organs by 60–70% compared with standard therapy.

Unlike traditional radiation, protons release almost all of their energy at a precisely defined depth - that is, directly in the tumor. This allows cancer cells to be targeted with high accuracy without affecting tissues located beyond the tumor, making this therapy one of the most sparing options available.

The new Proton Therapy Center is designed to perform up to 1,000 procedures per year. It is equipped with high-tech systems, including a 360-degree rotating mechanism and a robotic treatment table to ensure maximum precision.

Proton therapy is used at all stages of cancer, but it is especially effective in treating children due to their growing bodies, as well as in cases of recurrence after previous radiation therapy. As cancer tissues develop radioresistance, protons and their high precision of delivery allow the required dose to be directed to the tumor while minimally affecting previously irradiated structures and reducing the risk of severe complications, said Alua Kanatkyzy.

