Kazakhstan to provide 1.5 trillion tenge to support agro-industrial complex
Next year, Kazakhstan will provide 1.5 trillion tenge to subsidize the country’s agro-industrial complex and adopt water-saving irrigation technologies, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin told the Senate sitting, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Additional financing of priority sectors is aimed at supporting agriculture and efficient use of water resources to increase crop yield, cut losses and ensure the country’s food security.
According to him, the parameters of transfers include expenditures for supporting priority sectors, including subsidies for the agro-industrial complex, the introduction of modern water-saving technologies, and the maintenance of new facilities. Funding for these areas will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge in 2027 and 1.7 trillion tenge in 2028.
Earlier, the Kazakh Government presented 2026-2028 economic growth forecast.