Kazakhstan to provide 1.5 trillion tenge to support agro-industrial complex

Additional financing of priority sectors is aimed at supporting agriculture and efficient use of water resources to increase crop yield, cut losses and ensure the country’s food security.

According to him, the parameters of transfers include expenditures for supporting priority sectors, including subsidies for the agro-industrial complex, the introduction of modern water-saving technologies, and the maintenance of new facilities. Funding for these areas will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge in 2027 and 1.7 trillion tenge in 2028.

Earlier, the Kazakh Government presented 2026-2028 economic growth forecast.