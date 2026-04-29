Kazakhstan to develop gas-to-chemicals technology, hydrogen energy with U.S. partner

Particular attention was given to the development of gas-to-chemicals technology, coal chemistry, and hydrogen energy, as well as the introduction of cutting-edge technologies in Kazakhstan's metallurgical industry.

Photo credit: gov.kz

Air Products is one of the world's leading industrial gas companies, operating in more than 50 countries.

Olzhas Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan is consistently transitioning to a new technological paradigm and is focusing on production modernization, technology transfer, and the creation of new industries.

"We attach great importance to partnerships with leading international companies and are open to mutually beneficial collaboration in the development of advanced technologies. Kazakhstan has significant resource potential and is systematically working to develop new industrial sectors,” said Bektenov.

Ivo Bols, in turn, confirmed Air Products' interest in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects in priority sectors of the economy.

Following the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov instructed the Chairman of the Board of Samruk-Kazyna to explore promising joint projects with the company.

Earlier, it was reported, that Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas and U.S.-based Air Products discussed the prospects for cooperation in oil refining and petrochemistry, as well as investment attraction issues.