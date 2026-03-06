Kazakhstan to partner with MIT to offer AI training at schools

According to the ministry, the program’s aim is to teach students about the capabilities, risks, and the responsibilities associated with the use of artificial intelligence. At the same time, it introduces a new approach to teaching core subjects such as mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, natural sciences, and computer science through the use of AI tools.

This approach will strengthen the practical orientation of learning, expand visualization opportunities, and improve the quality of problem-solving and project-based activities. The initiative is being developed with consideration for national values and modern artificial intelligence technologies, the ministry said in a statement.

The initiative involves two stages, with the first stage focusing on building basic AI literacy among students and teachers, covering fundamental concepts, real-world applications of AI, and ethical considerations.

Teacher training will follow a waterfall model: the Day of AI team will train teacher leaders, who will later receive MIT certification and pass on their knowledge to colleagues. To adapt educational resources to Kazakhstan’s context and expand the program, a local team has been formed from staff of the Altynsarin National Academy of Education and invited experts.

The second stage involves developing and launching a comprehensive interdisciplinary AI curriculum for all grade levels, integrated into subject areas. The work is being carried out jointly by Kazakhstani educators and the MIT RAISE (Responsible AI for Social Empowerment and Education) team, with pilot testing and improvements based on feedback. Each school year will include a set of eight to 10 AI literacy lessons, designed for one academic quarter.

AI lessons will be incorporated into digital and computing subjects. In developing the course, international approaches to AI education proposed by UNESCO and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are being taken into account. The full integration of the course into the school curriculum is planned by August 2028.

At the same time, the necessary regulatory and methodological framework is being prepared. The initiative also provides for upgrade of educational programs and teaching materials, development of tools for assessing knowledge, and creation of guidelines for schools, professional development for teachers, as well as establishment of a system to monitor the quality of the program’s implementation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President declares 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence.