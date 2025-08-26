Kazakhstan to overhaul over 300 km of heating networks

He said 10 power-generating units, 63 boilers and 39 turbines at the country’s electric power plants will be updated this year as per the schedule approved by the grid operator. Four power-generating units, 31 boilers and 20 turbines are being repaired, while mending at five power-generating units, 22 boilers and 12 turbines have been completed.

It is expected to utilize 376.7 billion tenge for energy sources maintenance, that is 13% more as compared to the previous year.

In addition, 17,000 km of transmission lines, 420 switching substations, 3,500 distribution centers and transformer yards will be fixed, and 323 km of heating networks will be overhauled.

Earlier, it was reported the Kazakh Government will allocate 129.4 billion tenge for the refurbishment and reconstruction of 323 km of heating networks in 2025.