Kazakhstan to open trade house in Minsk amid strong growth

Kazakhstan's Trade and Economic Mission is currently in Belarus. The primary focus of the mission is to initiate work on establishing the representative trading institution.

High-level agreement

During the working trip, Kazakh Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev met with Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin. The central outcome of their negotiations was the agreement to establish the Trading House in Belarus, which will operate under Kazakhstan's state trade operator, QazTrade. This House is designed to be a permanent platform for promoting Kazakhstan-made goods in the Belarusian market.

The parties reaffirmed the positive momentum in trade cooperation.

“We see real potential for the growth of mutual supplies. Kazakhstani companies are ready to explore new niches, and the mechanism being formed will allow this to be done more efficiently,” noted Kazakh Minister Shakkaliyev. Belarusian Prime Minister Turchin, in turn, stated, “Our relationships with the Republic of Kazakhstan have a special status. We highly value the relations we have established thanks to the leaders of the two states. The Government is keeping all issues under special review.”

Trade growth

It is noted that in the first eight months of 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belarus reached $739.5 million, marking a 19.9% year-over-year increase. In particular, Kazakhstan’s exports to Belarus grew to $183.2 million (+55.2%), while imports of Belarusian goods to Kazakhstan totaled $556.3 million (+11.6%).

