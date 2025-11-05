Kazakhstan, Belarus sign bilateral documents in Astana

The talks focused on boosting bilateral trade, deepening cooperation sectors such as investment, manufacturing, agriculture, digital, AI, transport and logistics, health, tourism, and so on.

The Kazakh Premier said that thanks to the political will and constant contacts between both nations’ leaders, Kazakhstan’s Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarus’s Alexander Lukashenko, both nations’ cooperation is developing progressively and is strategic with trusting dialogue at all levels.

Bektenov conveyed the Kazakh Government’s readiness to do utmost to make sure the two countries’ relations develop intensively on a win-win basis.

In turn, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin noted Kazakhstan is a priority partner of Belarus in trade-economic relations, expressing intention to build on these relations.

I believe that today’s meeting will infuse a fresh impetus for strengthening and expanding dialogue between Belarus and Kazakhstan, as well as give new content, said the Belarusian Prime Minister.

The sides also discussed continuous development of industrial cooperation, as well as joint project implementation.

Following the talks, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov and Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin signed a number of bilateral documents:

Roadmap between the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry and the Belarusian Industry Ministry to develop industrial cooperation for 2026/28;

Roadmap between the Astana city authority and the Minsk city executive committee on trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural cooperation for 2026/28;

Memorandum of cooperation between the local authority of Almaty region and the Vitebsk regional executive committee in trade-economic, scientific-technical, and cultural-humanitarian sectors.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Belarus are to sign agreements worth 160 million US dollars.