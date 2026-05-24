Kazakhstan to open first resort complex for rescuers

The project is being implemented on the initiative of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Lieutenant General Chingis Arinov, with support from a private foundation of Kazakh rescuers. The land plot for construction was provided by local executive authorities.

The first stage of the project includes the construction of an administrative building, capsule houses, swimming pools, sports facilities, and walking areas. Future plans for the complex include a hotel, SPA center, tennis court, pier, workout zone, café, and family recreation areas. The project has been designed with consideration for the demanding nature of rescue work and the need for proper recovery after duty.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry

The site is also expected to accommodate a universal rescue unit composed of personnel from the operational rescue team and the Disaster Medicine Center of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations. This will help maintain constant readiness for emergency response while also creating conditions for staff training and recovery.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry

According to the minister, developing social infrastructure for employees remains one of the ministry’s priorities.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan’s Emergency Ministry

“We must create decent conditions for our employees and their families. Rescuers serve around the clock and work under challenging conditions, so they should have the opportunity to fully recover and spend quality time with their loved ones,” Arinov said.

Once completed, the complex will become available to Emergency Ministry employees and their family members. It will be the first facility of its kind created specifically for recreation and recovery for Kazakhstan’s rescuers.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan strengthens maritime infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.