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    Kazakhstan to open consulate in Mongolia's Bayan-Ölgii aimag

    15:18, 21 April 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh for supporting the opening of Kazakhstan's consular office in the Bayan-Ölgii province of Mongolia, Qazinform News Agency reports.

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    Photo source: Akorda

    "We have held substantive and productive talks across all areas of our bilateral relations. We agreed to further expand cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people spheres of cooperation. In particular, we reached a mutual agreement to open Kazakhstan's consular office in the Bayan-Ölgii aimag of Mongolia," President Tokayev said, making a joint press statement following the talks.

    The Head of State noted that this move can be called a significant step, reflecting the spirit of strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations that share a common history and roots.

    "Besides, this is, unquestionably, a vivid manifestation of the goodwill and sincere friendship of the Mongolian people toward the Kazakh people. We highly value this decision. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my profound gratitude to President Khürelsükh," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

    As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan and Mongolia are set to resume direct air service.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan-Mongolia Astana Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy Diplomacy Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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