Kazakhstan to open consulate in Mongolia's Bayan-Ölgii aimag
"We have held substantive and productive talks across all areas of our bilateral relations. We agreed to further expand cooperation in the political, economic, cultural, and people-to-people spheres of cooperation. In particular, we reached a mutual agreement to open Kazakhstan's consular office in the Bayan-Ölgii aimag of Mongolia," President Tokayev said, making a joint press statement following the talks.
The Head of State noted that this move can be called a significant step, reflecting the spirit of strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations that share a common history and roots.
"Besides, this is, unquestionably, a vivid manifestation of the goodwill and sincere friendship of the Mongolian people toward the Kazakh people. We highly value this decision. Taking this opportunity, I would like to express my profound gratitude to President Khürelsükh," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.
As Qazinform previously reported, Kazakhstan and Mongolia are set to resume direct air service.