49 new specialized departments for adults and children will be opened in 17 regions of Kazakhstan in 2006-2008.

Nearly 800 new hospital beds will be rolled out in high-demand areas such as rheumatology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, and hematology. It will improve access to early disease detection, ensure timely treatment, and help minimize complications for patients suffering from chronic and severe conditions.

In 2026 alone, about 30 departments with 500 beds are scheduled to open.

Ulytau, Almaty, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Zhetysu regions are prioritized.

A new rheumatology unit has already opened in Aktobe region, pulmonology and gastroenterology units in Pavlodar region, a pulmonology unit in Ulytau region, and a hematology unit in Zhambyl region.

In January, 200 patients received treatment in newly opened departments, reducing waiting times and improving access to specialists. Another 200 beds are expected to be added next month in five regions.

Seven more adult departments, including endocrinology, pulmonology, gastroenterology, and nephrology, will open next year.

For children, 12 specialized departments with 224 beds are planned, of which 102 are already operational. These include pulmonology, allergology, and palliative care.

It was reported earlier, a perinatal center and new medical facilities would be built in Astana.