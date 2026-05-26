Kazakhstan to open 20 student dormitories this year

The shortage of dormitory places has been reduced from 82,000 to 5,176 beds.

In Astana, the deficit dropped from about 5,000 beds to just 176 beds, while Almaty only lacks 5,176 beds.

He stressed the Government provided 10,000 places through national and local budgets and a dormitory subsidy mechanism.

Over the past five years, private investment added nearly 60,000 beds.

The Minister said crisis centers are available for students in urgent need of housing. One of them is located at the Academy of Logistics and Transport in Almaty, which provides 55 separate rooms for students in difficult situations.

A situational center at the National Teachers’ Training University operates with 10 staff providing consultations, training, and call-center support, redirecting students to dormitories with available places.

According to Sayasat Nurbek, this system has significantly reduced dormitory-related problems in recent years.

Earlier, the Minister announced the Government will allocate 89,457 state scholarship grants for the upcoming 2026–2027 academic year.