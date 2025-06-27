Kazakhstan to modernize 1,000 rural and small schools in cities

Modernization is aimed at reducing the educational gap between rural and urban schools through favorable and convenient conditions, upgrading material and technical equipment. Modernization includes major renovations and repairs, equipping classes, updating school furniture, libraries, canteens and safety.

It is planned to acquire equipment for nearly 1,000 robotics, chemistry, biology, physics and STEM classes in the 2025-2026 school year, to modernize libraries in 509 schools, canteens in 375 schools, and renovate furniture in 409 schools.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan plans to commission space for 200,000 pupils this academic year under the Comfortable School national project.