Kazakhstan to commission space for over 200,000 students in 2025-2026 school year

Over 217 schools for 460,000 seats will be commissioned under the Comfortable School national project initiated by the Head of State.

105 schools opened their doors in 2024, 112 more will open by the end of 2025 to create space for 206,000 schoolchildren.

Each new school has robotics classes, STEM laboratories, choreography classes, coworking areas, and up to four gyms.

Earlier, Kazinform reported, the Kazakh capital plans to build 15 schools and 11 kindergartens in 2025.