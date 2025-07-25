Kazakhstan to manufacture ultrasound machines jointly with China

The project was discussed at a meeting Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Akmaral Alnazarova with Vice President of Shenzhen Mindray Biomedical Electronics Co Xu Kewen and Alexander Duan, General Director for Central Asia in Astan.

The parties debated various aspects of launching medical equipment production in Kazakhstan, including the issues of registration, technology transfer and local personnel training.

The implementation of the project is expected to increase availability of modern medical equipment for domestic hospitals and clinics, to contribute to the transfer of advanced technologies, personnel training and developing engineering competencies in Kazakhstan, to raise local content share in the healthcare system, to create new jobs as well as to boost the development of related industries and maintenance infrastructure.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed the issues of telemedicine development, implementation of a charity project to install Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), as well as the introduction of a medical equipment leasing programme for state-run hospitals.

‘This is not just an investment project. This is a strategic step towards technological sovereignty and sustainable development of our healthcare system. We attach special attention to the domestic production capacities and partnerships based on technology transfer and mutual benefit,’ said the minister.

