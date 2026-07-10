Kazakh Government approves key road projects development roadmap

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Kazakh President’s instructions regarding the implementation of the projects Kyzylorda — Saksaulsky, Ulgaysyn — Saksaulsky, and Beyneu — Saksaulsky.

The corresponding roadmap for the timely and high-quality completion of the assigned tasks was approved.

The First Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the implementation of these road projects is under the special control of the Head of State.

Following the meeting, relevant instructions were given to ensure the execution of the roadmap, strengthen interdepartmental cooperation, and adhere to established deadlines.

Notably, UAE company plans to develop smart roads in Kazakhstan.