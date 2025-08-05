Kazakhstan to launch virtual assistant for consumer rights protection

“As part of the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence Development Concept, we have finalized the development stage of a virtual assistant for consumer rights protection. The AI-powered assistant is currently undergoing testing,” said Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev during the Government’s meeting.

The Ministry is also working on several other digital tools, including:

A virtual assistant for the national standards library;





A virtual assistant for selecting laboratory testing facilities;





A trade flow analysis module.





It is worth noting that in 2024, the Kazakh Government adopted the Artificial Intelligence Development Concept for 2024–2029.

