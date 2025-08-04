Kazakh Vice Minister of Trade and Integration named

Aidar Abildabekov was born in 1970. He graduated from Karaganda Buketov University and the Peoples' Friendship University named after Academician A. Kuatbekov.

He began his professional career in 1996, working in commercial enterprises and engaging in entrepreneurial activities in the trade sector.

From 1998 to 2009, he served in Kazakhstan’s customs authorities, holding positions including inspector, senior inspector, chief inspector, deputy head of a customs post, and head of a department.

Between 2010 and 2022, he held various senior roles in the national statistics system, including Head of the Services Statistics Department at the Statistics Agency, Deputy Head of the Statistics Department of Almaty, and Head of the Statistics Departments in South Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions, as well as Almaty.

In 2022–2023, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Trade Committee under the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since July 2023, he has been serving as Chairman of the Trade Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

