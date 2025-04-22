Kazakhstan to launch unified TravelStan travel app by yearend

Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sport, Yerzhan Yerkinbayev, announced that digital platforms are currently being developed in each region of the country during the 'Digital Tourism in Kazakhstan – 2025' forum.

"For example, Almaty plans to launch its own application jointly with Mastercard. However, all these tools must be interconnected," he said.

According to the deputy minister, a single digital platform is planned to be launched by the end of this year, which will unite all key tourism services. Thanks to it, travelers will be able to receive the full range of necessary services in one convenient and accessible space.

"Our plan is to launch the TravelStan app by the end of the year. Kazakhstan is a country rich in culture, history, breathtaking nature, and countless unique attractions. We chose the name TravelStan as a bold and intentional marketing move. The platform will serve as a unified digital hub, bringing together all key tourism resources in one place. But before integrating various services, the app must undergo full testing, meet high security standards, and be presented to users as a complete and reliable product," said Yerzhan Yerkinbayev.

As reported earlier, 15.3 million foreign guests have visited Kazakhstan in 2024 for various tourist purposes.